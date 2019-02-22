2 Ohio men identified in prostitution bust in Florida

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio men were among the 200 suspects charged in a prostitution sting in Indiand River County, Fla.
Peter Sedlak, 66, of Solon and Walter Dimling, 75, of Mayfield Village were on the laundry list of names.
According to Vero Police, the men were arrested after a six month investigation.
Majority of the suspects were charged with solicitation.
The main culprits received the following charges:
- Racketeering
- Deriving support from prostitution
- Engaging in prostitution
- Transportation for prostitution
The prostitution bust is just hours away from Jupiter, where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation Friday, Feb. 22.
