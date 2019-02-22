Old Brooklyn home invasion: Elderly couple robbed by men armed with assault rifle

OLD BROOKLYN, OH (WOIO) - Heartbreaking may be the best word to describe the ordeal endured by a 75-year-old man and his 77- year-old wife.
Four men, one with a gun, stormed into their Old Brooklyn home and held the couple at gunpoint for over 30 minutes as they ransacked their home.
“I heard this big crash, boom, and I jumped out of bed,” the man said, his hand tightly held by his wife’s.
As he walked into the kitchen he noticed a man pointing something at him, so he grabbed at him, the man pulled back and at that moment the 75-year-old realized that a gun, an AK 47, was pointed directly at his face.
“He jerked it back and pointed it right at my face and says: ‘if you (expletive) do that again I’ll blow your (expletive) face off,’” the victim said.
He ordered the man to lay on the couch and then pointed the gun at his wife and told her to stay in the bed, and for thirty minutes the man threatened to shoot if they moved, all while the other 3 men ransacked the house.
The crooks ripped a safe off the wall in a bedroom closet, they stole bank cards, $4,000 in cash and their car.
The couple, thankfully, was not hurt, “Before we always felt safe, nobody ever bothered us,” the woman said. “We never thought somebody would come in and do this to us.”
Police are hopeful that security cameras in the neighborhood will help them in their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call The Cleveland Division of Police.
