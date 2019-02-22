Painesville judge known for his creative sentencing set to retire

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio judge made famous for his creative sentences is hanging up his robe after 25 years.
Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti announced he will be retiring in 2019.
Judge Cicconetti has held the position at the Painesville Municipal Court since Jan. 1994 and is currently in his third six-year term of office.
Here’s a list of some of Judge Cicconetti’s famous creative sentences:
- David Luoma was sentenced to stand outside a church and wish every woman that walked in a “Happy Mother’s Day” after hitting his elderly mother in the head three times.
- Bayley Toth was sentenced to clean up the feces of the horses, goats, sheep, cows, pigs throughout the 3-day Lake County Fair after vandalizing a Painesville park and tipping over a porta potty.
- Jonathan Tarase was sentenced to to be on-call with the Lake County Coroner’s Office and hospitals, and view the bodies of at least two fatal accident victims before going to jail for a first-offense DUI.
- Diamond Gaston was given the choice of serving prison time or being pepper sprayed by the Burger King employee she pepper sprayed. Gaston chose the spray. However, she didn’t know the canister was only filled with water.
- Cody Scott was given the choice to spend 10 days in jail or mow the high school football team’s practice field with a lawn mower after cutting “FU” field with a lawn mower at Fairport Harding High School. Scott chose to mow the lawn. But, the catch was that it was an old-fashioned mower.
Although no official final day is set, the Lake County Bar Association is extending an open invitation to his retirement party on March 19.
