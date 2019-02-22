Painesville judge known for his creative sentencing set to retire

Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti
By Rachel Vadaj | February 21, 2019 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:02 PM

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio judge made famous for his creative sentences is hanging up his robe after 25 years.

Painesville Municipal Court Judge Michael Cicconetti announced he will be retiring in 2019.

Judge Cicconetti has held the position at the Painesville Municipal Court since Jan. 1994 and is currently in his third six-year term of office.

Here’s a list of some of Judge Cicconetti’s famous creative sentences:

Although no official final day is set, the Lake County Bar Association is extending an open invitation to his retirement party on March 19.

