R. Kelly indicted on sex crime charges, according to reports

(Gray News) - Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has been charged with sex crimes in Cook County, Illinois, according to media reports.
Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
He is expected to be in court on March 8, the paper said.
Attorney Michael Avenatti said Friday that he has evidence Kelly and partners paid to rig the outcome of a 2008 trial. Kelly was acquitted on child porn charges in the trial.
In January, record labels Sony and RCA dropped the singer following weeks of pressure from the documentary that aired on Lifetime.
“Surviving R. Kelly” was a six-part documentary series featuring those who accused the singer of sexual abuse, as well as some friends of Kelly.
CNN reports there is video tape evidence involving a 14-year-old girl and the singer.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.