Springfield Twp. man arrested on child pornography charges

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Springfield Township police have arrested a man on multiple felony charges involving child pornography.
Acting on a tip regarding the pandering of child pornography, officers from the Springfield Police Department and Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), executed a search warrant at an Edith Avenue residence on Thursday.
Several computer and electronic devices were seized during the search, some of which contained images and videos of child pornography.
Matthew R. Lamb, 39, was arrested and charged with four felony counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, one count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.
Lamb was booked into the Summit County Jail, where he remains.
Further charges are pending further forensic analysis of seized evidence.
