Stark County crash claims the life of 85-year-old woman

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal 2-car crash that occurred at the intersection of state Route 93 and Orrville Street at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Friday.
Troopers said 52-year-old Mark Saurer of Uniontown was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup southbound on state Route 93 approaching Orrville Street.
According to the report, 85-year-old Shirley R. Smail of North Lawrence was driving a 2004 Mercury Sable eastbound on Orrville Street at state Route 93.
The troopers’ preliminary investigation indicated Smail was stopped at a stop sign before driving her Sable into the path of Saurer’s F-150.
After impact, both cars traveled off the east side of the roadway into a ditch, according to Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the Sable sustained heavy damage to the left side while the F-150′s front end was heavily damaged.
Smail was wearing her seat belt, but sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Stark County Coroner, according to the report.
Troopers said Smail was transported to the Stark County Coroner’s Office by Hunter’s Removal Services.
Saurer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Akron General in the City of Green by Lawrence Township EMS, according to the report.
Troopers said it is unknown at this time if Saurer was wearing a seat belt.
The Lawrence Township Police and Fire Departments reportedly assisted on scene.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash that remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, this was the 6th fatality in Stark County for 2019.
