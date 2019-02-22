Suns are better than Cavs...at losing

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cavaliers haven’t won many this season...only 13, out of 59...but even the occasional victory shouldn’t affect their odds in the Draft Lottery.
Cedi Osman scored 19 points, and Kevin Love, in only his third game since returning from the foot injury, added 16 points and 11 rebounds, as the Cavs pulled away from the lowly Phoenix Suns on Thursday, 111-98 at Quicken Loans Arena.
The loss was the 16th straight for the Suns, who own the worst record in the NBA (11-49), just ahead of the New York Knicks (11-47), the Cavaliers (13-46) and the Bulls (14-44).
The three teams with the worst regular season records will each have a 14% chance of winning the lottery, and the rights to draft Duke sensation Zion Williamson.
So, Cavaliers, watch out for those Bulls...they’re getting too close...but enjoy the occasional win. 59 down, 23 to go.
