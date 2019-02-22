Veteran says he was told he had cancer, then told he did not after surgeries at Cleveland VA Medical Center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Gary DeLong was moved to call Cleveland 19 after watching our story about an emergency room where there was an open jug of urine, needle caps on the floor and moldy-looking stains under a sanitary tray.
But what happened to him when he was referred to the Cleveland VA Medical Center by a satellite office for treatment of a growth on his neck is far more disturbing.
“They told me I had cancer, did two surgeries, and then turn around and tell me I didn’t have cancer,” DeLong said.
DeLong is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, an army vet who was a demolition specialist. He wasn’t prepared for the bombshell of a cancer diagnosis, let alone the mistake.
His wife was there when he got the cancer news.
“It scared the heck out of me. It scared the heck out of my wife," says DeLong.
His wife said, “We were planning his death you know.”
The DeLong’s life had been turned upside down. Family came for what might have been last visits and all that you’d expect. There were even thoughts of a funeral.
Fortunately, he’s back to work, now supervising fencing jobs. But the sting of what happened just won’t go away.
He wonders, “With testing and stuff, they could of found out I didn’t have cancer before they did all that surgery.”
There is more: The way it was handled at the VA Medical Center.
DeLong’s wife says, “No sympathy in his voice, no anything. So right away, you know my mind is racing. My husband is going to die.”
DeLong was asked if they were apologetic.
In a somber voice, he said, “Not a bit.”
