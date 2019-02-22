Video and 911 calls suggest no one noticed security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for nearly an hour

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New video obtained by Cleveland 19 suggests no one noticed a serious security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for almost an hour.
At the beginning of this month, police report a suspect drove through a fence, then revved onto the airfield.
A spokesperson for the city says the fence is fixed, but he couldn’t give us any more details on additional security measures the city is pursuing at the airport.
The video shows a bright yellow Jeep busting through an airport fence. Then, it keeps on going.
The surveillance video records the breach happening at 2:50 a.m.
Apparently, no one realized the suspect was inside the airfield until nearly an hour later.
A 911 call that came in from a security guard at the IX center is time stamped 3:37 am.
“He is apparently hammered drunk and on our side of the guardrail, stuck in the snow, doesn’t know where he’s at,” the guard said. “He’s in the parking lot just south of the guard check, right by the airplanes. There’s a giant airplane right in front of him.”
Police say Daniel Allen was behind the wheel of the Jeep.
He’s charged with felony counts of vandalism and DUI, as well as not having a valid license.
The surveillance video doesn’t show what happened in the time between the breach and the 911 call.
The guard told the dispatcher Allen crashed around the IX Center, but he had no idea how Allen got on the other side of the gate.
The dispatcher asked, “Really, he’s on the guard side of the fence?”
The guard said, “Yes, he’s on our side of the guardrail.”
“Wow! That’s weird,” the dispatcher replied.
The city says though Allen drove on the runways, there were no planes headed in or out because it was the middle of the night.
