Workers injured on the job in Ohio will no longer be prescribed Oxycontin

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The powerful painkiller Oxycontin will no longer be prescribed to injured workers in the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation system.
The agency’s Board of Directors voted on Friday to move from Oxycontin to a safer alternative named Xtampza ER.
Terry Welsh, the BWC Chief Medical Officer, says Xtampza is “an equally effective but harder-to-abuse drug.”
“Xtampza is a sustained-release form of oxycodone, like OxyContin, but it utilizes a unique abuse-deterrent technology that makes it difficult to manipulate — crush, snort or inject — for aberrant use,” said Welsh. “Thanks to technology, this just seems like the next responsible step to protect our injured workers from potential addiction and overdose death to dangerous drugs.”
Oxycontin will be phased out over time, following recommended practices from Ohio doctors.
“I commend BWC for taking this step to prevent addiction among injured workers,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The change takes effect starting July 1.
