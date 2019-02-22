‘You kill it, you grill it’ in California? Law proposes making eating roadkill legal

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) - A proposed California state law could spawn a new, special kind of organic craze there.
The law would make it legal for residents to eat roadkill. Senate Bill 395 proposes allowing people who accidentally hit and kill wild animals on California roads to recover the edible portions.
California is following more than 20 other states that have already made eating roadkill legal.
The University of California at Davis has maintained a website documenting roadkill incidents across the state. In 10 years, the roadkill observation system has recorded 60,000 cases of roadkill collisions - most with deer.
Now there’s an effort to turn those wildlife collisions into a main course.
Butcher Ian Higgs however said even if people have the appetite for it, roadkill doesn’t make for much of a meal.
"You're going to get a lot of loss, so there's not much you’re going to get out of the animal after it’s been hit like that,” he said.
Higgs is a custom butcher at Roseville Meats, a craft he's refined over a decade.
He said you can't harvest much edible meat from roadkill. The trauma from most deadly collisions makes the meat go bad.
“You can't eat dirt, you know, and the thing is when it gets hit that hard, you're going to have a lot of tough meat,” he said.
Nonetheless, "you kill it, you grill it" could be coming to California.
If passed, the law would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
