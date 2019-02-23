Cedar Point announces more changes for 2019 season

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - Cedar Point has new ideas in store the upcoming season.
The park must make room for these new attractions by removing some fan favorites.
Witches’ Wheel, located next to Magnum XL-200, is being replaced by BackBeatQue. This new eatery features live rock 'n' roll and Motown music that will feature southern style meals.
Other additions to the park include a new Italian style restaurant called Hugo’s Italian Kitchen. This replaces The Midway Market, located next to Raptor and SkyRide.
One of the biggest changes coming to the 2019 season is the Frontier Festival. Park officials say this new idea will bring an Old West street style festival full of artisans, kids’ crafts and games, food and entertainment.
Forbidden Frontier will replace Dinosaurs’ Alive! This new concept is a live action story intended for all ages. Park officials say the new attraction can be compared to an escape room, which is something the park has not seen before.
While there are no new coasters being introduced in 2019, the park will celebrate it’s 150th anniversary in 2020. This milestone birthday has some people thinking there will be a big surprise coming next year.
Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday, May 11.
