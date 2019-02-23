Cleveland ranked top 10 in cities with the best beer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland just made the Top 10 list of best cities in the U.S. for beer.
The polling website, Ranker, sent out a questionnaire on what cities throughout the country had the best beer.
Cleveland ranked fifth on the list along with ranking fifth for best nightlife.
The city is home to many breweries including Masthead Brewing Co., Great Lakes Brewing Co, Market Garden Brewery, among many others.
With a variety of bars, clubs and taverns to choose from, it’s almost impossible to not find a fun night out in Cleveland.
