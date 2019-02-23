Couple caught breaking into home by Perry Twp. police may be linked to multiple unsolved burglaries

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - This week Perry Township police caught two people in the act of a burglary who may be linked to a series of unsolved burglaries in the area.
On Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Bailey St. NW for a burglary in progress.
Responding officers found a male and a female suspect inside who had made unauthorized entry through a door to the home.
David J. Longoria, 21, and Grace D. Porrini, 19, were arrested and taken into custody at the scene.
Both suspects were charged with felony burglary and Longoria is facing an added felony charge of possessing criminal tools.
Police said additional burglaries in the area are being reviewed and additional charges are anticipated.
