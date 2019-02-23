HGTV pilot searching for Cleveland house to renovate

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Does your home need a face lift? HGTV may come to save the day.
The television network is looking for a Cleveland area home to renovate.
Relief Properties, a husband and wife renovating team, posted to Facebook announcing the casting call for the show.
Their intent is to purchase the property and fix it up for a pilot episode.
If you think your home would suit this role, call 240-670-8496 or email Casting@LuckyDogFilms.com.
If you apply, include the home address, pictures and pros and cons of the property.
