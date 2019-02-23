Join Baker Mayfield in the Polar Plunge

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wants you to join his team for the Special Olympics Polar Plunge happening Saturday, Feb. 23.
It’s not too late to think about participating, just check in at 10 a.m. and get ready for the plunge at 12:30 p.m.
Mayfield is also giving away an autographed pair of Bose headphones for one lucky participant of the plunge.
If you can’t make it to the shores of Lake Erie to take a dip in the cold waters, you can still donate to the Special Olympics.
