Lost Canal Fulton pet fox found safe and sound

By Rachel Vadaj | February 22, 2019 at 7:35 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 7:35 PM

CANAL FULTON, OH (WOIO) - A Canal Fulton woman is finally reunited with her pet fox.

Dakohta Schreffler said Evee was found a few miles from her home on Friday night, and even sent Cleveland 19 this picture:

Evee, who has never been wild, slipped out of her crate and through the front door on Monday.

In case you’re wondering if an Ohio resident can own a pet fox, the short answer is yes.

Ohio law states it costs $25 a year to get a permit to have a pet fox.

However, you would also have to check your city ordinances before you adopt one.

Evee went missing Monday night.
