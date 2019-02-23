Lost Canal Fulton pet fox found safe and sound

CANAL FULTON, OH (WOIO) - A Canal Fulton woman is finally reunited with her pet fox.
Dakohta Schreffler said Evee was found a few miles from her home on Friday night, and even sent Cleveland 19 this picture:
Evee, who has never been wild, slipped out of her crate and through the front door on Monday.
In case you’re wondering if an Ohio resident can own a pet fox, the short answer is yes.
Ohio law states it costs $25 a year to get a permit to have a pet fox.
However, you would also have to check your city ordinances before you adopt one.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.