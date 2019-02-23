Playhouse Square will host a sensory-friendly version of “The Lion King”

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Playhouse Square is about to host the first sensory-friendly show of a touring Broadway musical in Cleveland.
A sensory-friendly performance of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be modified to accommodate those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and cognitive challenges.
The performance will be slightly different by loud and abrupt noises being modified and strobe lights being taken out.
“We want everyone to be able to experience the transformative power of live theater," President & COO of Playhouse Square Gina Vernaci said, “especially with their families."
Playhouse Square also plans to provide sensory objects that include earplugs, noise cancelling ear-muffs and fidgets to accommodate the audience throughout the performance.
Trained staff and volunteers will be available to provide assistance when needed.
Audience members are able to move around the theater during the duration of the musical and are encouraged to bring their own support items if needed.
This modified performance of “The Lion King” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $39 are on now on sale.
