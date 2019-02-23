South Euclid police need help identifying 2 suspects caught buying TVs with stolen bank information

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The South Euclid Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a possible skimming operation.
Skimming is a scheme in which criminals steal debit card numbers by putting an illegal card-reading device on an ATM. A hidden camera will then record your PIN number, allowing your bank card to be duplicated and used without your knowledge.
Police said the victim was at Quicken Loans Arena when he received an alert to his phone about suspicious activity on his debit card. He was shocked to see over $1,600 had been charged at Walmart, despite never having lost possession of his card.
The victim flagged the transaction as fraudulent, cancelled his debit card and notified police.
Officers went to the Walmart at 1868 Warrensville Center Rd. to investigate the incident. A store associate provided a duplicate receipt, which revealed the suspects purchased two LG 65-inch LED televisions with two extended three-year warranty protection plans.
Surveillance footage revealed two possible suspects. Two black males in their 20s or early 30s were seen loading the televisions into the back of an SUV with the help of a sales associate.
“Both suspects made telephone calls and waited in the shopping cart vestibule area for what later appeared to be a newer model, silver colored GMC Terrain SUV with a sun roof to arrive. This vehicle arrived and parked in the fire lane in front of the Walmart’s south doors. The SUV’s tailgate was opened and both televisions were loaded into the back of this vehicle.
Both suspect males got into what appeared to be a newer model white colored Volkswagen Passat or Volkswagen Jetta with what appeared to be tinted windows. This Volkswagen was also parked in the fire lane but directly behind the SUV. Both vehicles drove away together. Walmart’s surveillance video was too grainy to read the license plates an either vehicle.”
Police said they reviewed the footage of the suspects with the victim, who said he didn’t recognize either of the men.
Anyone with information that can help identify either suspect is asked to contact the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234, reference report #19-0348.
