Police investigating social media threat against Sandusky City Schools

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - The City of Sandusky Police Department is investigating a threat against Sandusky City Schools made on social media.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with the added security as necessary.
The referenced threat had been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook by Sunday afternoon.
Perkins Township police announced via Facebook that they would be enhancing school security at Perkins Schools as a precaution.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
