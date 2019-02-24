Summit County motocross accident event leaves multiple spectators hospitalized

TALLMADGE, OH (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Police Department confirms there was an accident that injured multiple people at the indoor motocross event at Summit County Fairgrounds.
The accident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Tallmadge Police Chief Ronald Williams, a motorcycle went into the crowd and hurt seven people.
Out of those seven, four people were transported to a local hospital, two of which in serious condition, Chief Williams said.
The condition of the other two victims transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.
However, the Summit County Fairgrounds posted on Facebook and Twitter that everyone was fine, which Chief Williams called “inaccurate:”
Here is footage of the event the Summit County Fairgrounds shared prior to the accident:
