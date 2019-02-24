Travel ban on parts of the Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There is a travel ban in effect on parts of the Ohio Turnpike due to high winds.
TRAVEL BAN EASTBOUND WESTBOUND
Please be advised that the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has placed a Travel Ban into effect from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 161 from 7:00AM, February 24, 2019 until 7:00PM, February 24, 2019 due to high wind. The Travel Ban may be extended or reduced as conditions warrant.
The Engineering Department is closely monitoring the situation.
When a Travel Ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles shall be banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the Travel Ban is cancelled:
All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
Mobile home / Office trailers.
Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.
Not included in the Travel Ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.
If you have any questions, please contact the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission at 440-234-2081.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.