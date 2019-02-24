Wind already causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Delays and cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are increasing as the cold front and extreme wind move in to NE Ohio.
Information current as of 11:45 a.m.
Total delays today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 15
Total delays within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 15
Total cancellations today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 40
Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Cleveland-Hopkins Intl: 40
