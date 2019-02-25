Amherst police officer shot in SWAT raid recalls months of rehab at shooter’s trial

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The SWAT team was called in after Martin Robinson refused to come to the door of his Sheffield Lake home to be arrested on outstanding warrants.
Hours passed and, making no progress in negotiations, it was time for SWAT to move in. Amherst Officer Gene Ptacek led the way. Robinson fired, hitting Ptacek, triggering a barrage of bullets.
Officer Ptacek used a battering ram to force the door open and says he had no choice after that but to turn and flee.
He was in harm’s way, but says as soon as he turned for cover, he was hit.
Ptacek told the jury, “I believed at that point in time, my life and safety was in immediate danger.”
Ptacek, wounded, had fallen to the ground unable to move his left leg, unable to get to cover and bleeding profusely. All the time, gunfire flying over his head.
On Monday, nine months after the shooting, accused gunman Robinson was in court for trial. But the day was more than that; it was a unique opportunity to look into what any wounded officer goes through in the days after the headlines disappear.
The officer’s journey has been long. “I had a lot of internal bleeding and damage as a result of. At this point in time, due to the damage to my body, I was laying supine on the hospital gurney, which means my back was to the sheets and I could not move period.”
The journey has been five surgeries, with more to come, 30 days in the hospital, 24 in a rehab hospital and additional rehab ever since the May 31 shooting. It also meant having to rely on others for simple tasks, something many in law enforcement find difficult.
Patcek is one of them, saying, “I was relying on my fiancée and my family to basically take care of me like a newborn.”
Robinson’s trial is ongoing. He faces attempted aggravated murder charges among others.
