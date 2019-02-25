ATF releases picture of suspect’s vehicle in recent Akron house explosion

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle believed to be connected to a house explosion earlier this month.
Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, firefighters responded to a home in the 600 block of Cliffside Drive after neighbors heard a loud boom.
Officials said the explosion was contained to the porch roof, a door and windows.
Multiple people were inside the home, but nobody was injured.
ATF said they are interested in interviewing the driver of the newer model, white, SUV that was spotted at the scene.
Please call 1-800-ATF-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.
