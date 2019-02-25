Brick wall collapses on vehicles during Northeast Ohio’s wild weekend windstorm

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A brick wall began to fall down during the wild weather this weekend. Several cars are now totaled because of the incident.
It happened outside of Ray’s Bike Park in Cleveland.
Michael McGlynn says he was inside this building Sunday night as the fierce winds battered the neighborhood.
“I love this place,” he said. "I come here as much as I can.
He gave us video of his son inside the park, but said he was exercising with a friend Sunday.
He said, “It’s like riding outside without having the elements.”
But Sunday night, the elements ultimately lead to the demise of his SUV.
He says over the PA system, staff asked riders who’d parked on the right side of the building to come outside.
“We come outside and we’re like ‘Oh boy!’ There was a building laying on our vehicles,” McGlynn said.
He was one of five people who found their vehicles damaged. He says he wasn’t able to do anything at first.
“There was still debris in the air, because it was so windy,” he said.
On Monday, Cleveland 19 reached the owner of the building.
She insists there was no issue with the wall before last night.
Wild winds relentlessly bumped and banged against it for hours until it crumbled.
“She’s very apologetic and so far we’re trying to work with the insurance companies,” McGlynn said.
The owner says she has insurance and plans to fix her property.
So does McGlynn, but this was one of the first vehicles he’s ever begun to buy brand new.
“It’s kinda disheartening that had to happen to it,” he said.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the mess.
