CBS’s “Big Brother” comes to the Barley House in Cleveland

“The reason I want to be on Big Brother is because I am a big brother to my little sister. She is special needs. She has a condition that is very similar to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but it’s not quite that. So, she is like a one in a million case. They don’t know what is wrong with her. They don’t know how they can help her, and I just want to win this prize money to put that platform out there to see if I can help her,” said Chaize.