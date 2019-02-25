CBS’s “Big Brother” comes to the Barley House in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you are fan of CBS’s Big Brother, and think you’ve got what it takes to be on the show, now is the time to try out.
The Barley house was packed with Big Brother guest house wanna-be’s this morning.
“Super fan. Super dooper - super dooper fan!” said Paige Stought, who drove up from Columbus to try out.
In a room full of people waiting to audition for Big Brother 21, Paige Stought stands out. This is the sixth year she’s is trying out for the show.
“I have been trying out and sending a video in since I was 21 - I did it on my 21st birthday, and it is just a dream to be able to come and do something like this,” said Stought.
At just nine-thirty in the morning, Paige Stought had plenty of company - over one hundred were ready to go before a Big Brother casting producer.
Those who are selected will spend 100 days together as guests in a house this summer.
Bradley Chaieze drove in from New Castle, Pennsylvania. He has a deeply personal reason for wanting to be on the show.
“The reason I want to be on Big Brother is because I am a big brother to my little sister. She is special needs. She has a condition that is very similar to Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but it’s not quite that. So, she is like a one in a million case. They don’t know what is wrong with her. They don’t know how they can help her, and I just want to win this prize money to put that platform out there to see if I can help her,” said Chaize.
Anthony Hamilton, of Cleveland, is convinced he has the right personality.
“I used to work for Sprint. So, I used to see a lot of phones. I used to have to sell myself to sell phones. So, I think I can definitely go far because of my personality,” said Hamilton.
Gina Salemi is a casting producer for the show. She says you got to be yourself to get picked.
“We are looking for outgoing personalities. Fun. Competitive,” said Salemi.
Only those who work for the show can watch the actual auditions.
Stought is convinced this is her year.
"I have butterflies in my stomach. I'm ready to be in that house and win the 500,000 dollars!" added Stought.
If you didn’t have a chance to get out to the Barley House to audition today, you can still go online to apply. Click here: https://www.bigbrothercasting.tv/home
