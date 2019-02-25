Cedar Point adjusts cellphone policy for riders in line at Steel Vengeance roller coaster

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cedar Point is changing a policy that was made shortly after the debut of the roller coaster Steel Vengeance.
Riders will again be allowed to bring their cellphones in line while waiting for Steel Vengeance.
Small zippered pouches have been added to the bottom of the coaster seats to hold phones and belongings that riders could lose while on the record-breaking ride that inverts four times.
The park initially banned cellphones in line after riders reported losing their phones during the first weeks of operation.
Park officials say there is still a strict policy on loose articles while riding.
Cedar Point’s opening day is May 11.
