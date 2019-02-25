Cleveland Indian tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 26, online only

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tribe fans, Tuesday Feb. 26 single-game tickets will go on sale to the public.
The tickets will go on sale at 10 a,m., online only at Indians.com.
Online ticket sales will go until March 11, when tickets will also be available at the Progressive Field Team Shop and Box Office.
If fans are looking for an incentive to get tickets promotions this year include three bobbleheads, four jerseys and 12 Sugardale Dollar Dog Nights.
The Indians announced that District Tickets will once again return for 2019.
With the District Ticket presented by SportsTime Ohio, the first drink is included for just $15. District Tickets are available at Indians.com/DistrictTicket.
The Indian organizations announced in a press release that the Promo Pass will return for 2019.
Promo Passes are available online only and can be added to the purchase of a game ticket for an additional service fee.
Passes guarantee fans will receive the promotional item, even if all the items have been distributed at the gates.
