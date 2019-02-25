Cleveland police investigating East Side homicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Police said officers responded to the 4500 block of Woodland Avenue for a man shot at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.
EMS transported the 50-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was engaged with in a verbal argument with 50-year-old Jackie Orr prior to the shooting.
Orr was arrested by the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department.
This incident remains under investigation.
