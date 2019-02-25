Cement truck overturns on I-90 west in downtown Cleveland

(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2019 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:04 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Ohio Department of Transportation worked to clear a crash in downtown Cleveland before the evening rush hours.

The crash on I-90 west at Dead Man’s Curve just past the split with Route 2 was reported before 3 p.m.

All westbound traffic was detoured onto Route 2 during the closure.

There are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Crews have not estimated when I-90 west is expected to reopen. As of 4 p.m, the westbound lanes were still closed.

This story will be updated.

