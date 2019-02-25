Cement truck overturns on I-90 west in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Ohio Department of Transportation worked to clear a crash in downtown Cleveland before the evening rush hours.
The crash on I-90 west at Dead Man’s Curve just past the split with Route 2 was reported before 3 p.m.
All westbound traffic was detoured onto Route 2 during the closure.
There are no serious injuries reported as a result of the crash.
Crews have not estimated when I-90 west is expected to reopen. As of 4 p.m, the westbound lanes were still closed.
This story will be updated.
