Former East Tech High School security guard in court for additional sex crimes charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The former East Tech High School security guard accused of raping several students, was back in court Monday morning.
Derrick Dugger was arraigned on additional criminal charges.
Dugger, 29, now faces a total of four counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery, two counts of importuning and two counts of gross sexual imposition.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges and remained held on a $250,000 bond.
Cleveland police arrested Dugger at the high school this past November.
According to the police report, officers were first called to the school on Nov. 13, 2018, after two alleged victims told the principal what happened.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials suspended Dugger pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.
Dugger will be back in court on March 12.
