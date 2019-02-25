Guilty plea in murder of couple and their dog at their Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One of the three men charged with murdering a couple and their dog at an East side car dealership has pleaded guilty.
Andrew Keener pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and theft.
Keener will be sentenced on April 29.
Trina Tomola, Michael Koznik and their dog were shot and killed on April 14, 2017, inside Mr. Cars II on East 185th Street.
Two cars and cash were also stolen.
Cleveland police later recovered the stolen vehicle’s on the city’s West side.
The other two suspects are Jerome Diggs and Joseph McAlpin.
Officers have said McAlpin was the gunman.
McAlpin faces the death penalty if convicted.
His trial is scheduled for March 18.
Diggs has a pre-trial scheduled on April 30.
