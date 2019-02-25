Jon Stewart pushes Congress to renew 9/11 victim’s fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Comedian Jon Stewart has a serious message for Congress: Extend the compensation program for 9/11 terror attack survivors and emergency responders.
The former host of “The Daily Show” joined union officials and survivor groups in Washington on Monday.
They want Congress to provide more funding for the victim compensation fund and to make it permanent.
The fund is set to expire in 2020, and the special master in charge of the fund recently announced plans to cut payouts by up to 70 percent, as claims skyrocket and funding dries out.
Stewart said those survivors and first responders deserve better.
“That’s why we’re in the problem we’re in. The program works exactly like it’s supposed to, so now it’s Congress’ job to fund it properly and let these people live in peace,” Stewart stressed.
The fund compensates people who were hurt or killed during the attacks or as first responders. That includes people who suffer from various cancers caused by the toxic dust produced when the Twin Towers collapsed.
The program originally paid out $7 billion from 2001 to 2003. It was reopened in 2011 and was extended another five years in 2015.
