Northeast Ohio first responders warn residents to stay clear of downed lines

“URGENT: Our department has been responding to many downed wires, arcing transformers and fallen trees. DISCUSS THIS PICTURE WITH YOUR CHILDREN. Never, under ANY circumstances, should any resident go near a downed wire or fallen tree (as it may be tangled with wires). If you are positive the downed wire is a phone or cable television line we can assure you that you are probably wrong. Treat EVERY downed wire as if it is charged. Even a cable tv line may be in contact with a primary power line a few spans down and the fallen cable tv line in your yard may be charged! First Energy receives detailed information from every one of our “downed wire” calls and placed them in a que. It may be a long time or an hour.....we CANNOT advise or update you on timeframes for both fixes and estimated return to power. Nor can Dispatch. Do not call Dispatch (911) to inquire about when you may have your power back. Be safe, stay inside and for goodness sake.....PLEASE make sure everyone in your home knows to stay away from downed wires.”