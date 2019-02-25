Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold/Lake Snow/Very Windy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The monster storm that brought the damaging wind is all the way up in New Brunswick, Canada and tracking northeast. It will still be a very windy day with wind gusts over 40 mph out of the west a good portion of the day. Wind chills will be in the 10 to 15 degree range with air temperatures only making it to around 30 degrees for a high. Lake effect snow will be around from Cleveland and points east. An additional trace to 2 inches of snow is forecast. The wind will settle down this evening. I’m seeing another little wave of lake snow overnight and early tomorrow as a weak disturbance tracks through. Another trace to 2 inches of snow with that guy from Cleveland and points east. Morning clouds tomorrow will give way to some sun by afternoon. It will remain cold with a high tomorrow only in the low-mid 20s.