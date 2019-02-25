Northeast Ohio weather: Few snow showers possible overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Deep low pressure over central Quebec will continue to move northeast through the day today. Strong high pressure over the northern Plains will begin building into the central Great Lakes and upper Ohio Valley this afternoon. The high will continue to influence our local weather through mid-week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We have seen a little light snow from time to time today. I do expect most of this flurry activity to fizzle out through the evening.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night, and thankfully, winds will be backing off.
Temperature-wise, it’s going to be a very cold night. Overnight lows will fall into the teens. Brr!
My only concern for the overnight hours would be a quick shot of snow after midnight and through about 7:00 AM. This could bring us a quick early-morning coating of snow. Accumulation should be an inch or less with this. Areas west of I-77 may see up to 2” with this.
Most of the snow should come to an end by 8:00 AM Tuesday.
Quiet Tuesday Ahead:
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s. Brr!
Mid-Week Weather Maker:
The next system to impact the region will come in on Wednesday. This will bring us a few morning snow showers.
As temperatures warm into the upper 30s, snow will change to a wintry mix of rain and snow, or possibly snow and sleet.
The wintry mix will change back to snow on Wednesday evening, as temperatures fall into the 20s.
Dry End To The Work Week:
At this time, we are forecasting a dry and somewhat seasonable ending to the work week.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday’s high: 35°
Friday’s high: 41°
Weekend Outlook:
This may be the first weekend of March, but it is not shaping up to be a warm one.
We’re forecasting snow showers on Saturday. Highs will only top out in the mid 30s. Gusty winds will make it feel much colder.
Lake effect snows will move over the region on Sunday. We’ll spend most of our day in the teens. Brr!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.