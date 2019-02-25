ODOT wants OK for variable speed limits based on conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Department of Transportation is seeking permission to change speed limits anytime statewide.
The Dayton Daily News reports the department currently is allowed to impose variable speed limits based on road conditions on only a few interstate stretches, such as when a snow storm hits I-90 east of Cleveland or when traffic is heavy on I-670 in Columbus.
The proposed change would mean electronic speed limit signs on Ohio highways that could be altered depending on conditions.
Department Director Jack Marchbanks says the department could apply the speed changes for construction projects, white-outs or other issues impacting traffic and motorists' safety.
Marchbanks said the department is not interested in raising speed limits. He says people are driving too fast already.
___
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com