Ohio fishing, hunting licenses for 2019-2020 seasons go on sale Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio’s hunters and anglers will be able to purchase their new licenses beginning Friday, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Licenses will cost $19 each and will become valid immediately upon purchase.
Ohio residents can also opt on buying multi-year in 3-, 5-, and 10-year increments, or lifetime licenses.
Hunting and fishing licenses for the 2019-2020 seasons can be purchased on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ website and at hundreds of participating locations throughout the state.
