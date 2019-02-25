Ohio fishing, hunting licenses for 2019-2020 seasons go on sale Friday

By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2019 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:18 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio’s hunters and anglers will be able to purchase their new licenses beginning Friday, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Licenses will cost $19 each and will become valid immediately upon purchase.

Ohio residents can also opt on buying multi-year in 3-, 5-, and 10-year increments, or lifetime licenses.

[ Ohio 2019 hunting season dates ]

Hunting and fishing licenses for the 2019-2020 seasons can be purchased on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ website and at hundreds of participating locations throughout the state.

