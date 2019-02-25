Person of interest in 3 drive-by shootings sought by Medina police; reward offered

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - Medina police and agents from the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for a man accused of burglary and suspected to be linked to three drive-by shootings.
A reward is offered for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Tyrell Dumas. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators say Dumas is wanted for burglary and is also a person of interest in at least 3 drive-by shootings in Medina. It is now known at this time if anyone was injured as a result of the alleged shootings, U.S. Marshals say.
Dumas, an African-American male, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. His last known address is near the 400 block of East North Street in Medina.
Anyone with information regarding Dumas’ location should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword “WANTED” and the tip to 847411.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.