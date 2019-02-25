Power outages might last until Wednesday across parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It may take several days for all residents of Parma to get power back after Sunday's storms, which caused widespread wind damage over portions of Northeast Ohio.
According to First Energy, there are still about 340 households without electricity, and they may not have power until Wednesday afternoon.
Amalya Feuerstein is one of those customers who was still without power Monday afternoon.
She lives on Ann Arbor Drive on Parma, where much of the street remains without power.
She told Cleveland 19 News that she lost electricity on Sunday evening, and First Energy told her it would probably not be back on until Wednesday.
"It stinks, because you are freezing and there are people out there, the elderly, people who have animals, small children, what do you do you if you are not financially able to afford to stay somewhere other than your home?" she said.
According to First Energy, it is taking longer than usual to repair the downed lines and restore power because it will require a multi-stage approach.
Other areas of Northeast Ohio, including Bay Village, may not see power until Wednesday afternoon.
