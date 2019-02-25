Power outages in Northeast Ohio could last until Thursday, FirstEnergy estimates

A wind-blown tree knocked out a transformer and downed wires at the intersection of Carpenter Street and Vesper Street in Akron (Source: Jiyang Jin)
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2019 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 12:55 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As of early Monday afternoon, more than 34,000 FirstEnergy customers were still without power as a result of the devastating winds that swept through Northeast Ohio over the weekend.

Many of those customers could be without power for as many as five days, according to estimates from FirstEnergy.

Power for parts of Summit and Medina counties is not expected to be restored until Thursday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Restoration for portions of Cuyahoga and Lake counties is expected to be completed by Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday:

  • Cuyahoga County: 9,775 FirstEnergy customers affected
  • Geauga County: 2,916 customers affected
  • Lake County: 3,195 customers affected
  • Portage County: 1,105 customers affected
  • Richland County: 1,735 customers affected
  • Stark County: 1,556 customers affected
  • Summit County: 4,741 customers affected
  • Trumbull County: 1,594 customers affected

