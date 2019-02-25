Reports of wind damage pouring in across NE Ohio

By Amber Cole and Rachel Vadaj | February 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:58 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are tracking storm damage across the area, as a cold front brings with it damaging high winds.

[ FirstEnergy reports over 18,000 without power in Cuyahoga County, over 65,000 total in surrounding counties ]

[ Wind already causing delays, cancellations at Cleveland Hopkins ]

Northeast Ohio storm damage

Here are some of the latest updates we’ve received:

Power lines down and on fire 🔥 in Lyndhurst on Ridgebury between Brainard and Hansford. Be careful out there!

Posted by Jen Picciano Cleveland 19 on Sunday, February 24, 2019

