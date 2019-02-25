Reports of wind damage pouring in across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are tracking storm damage across the area, as a cold front brings with it damaging high winds.
Here are some of the latest updates we’ve received:
Bennett Road in North Royalton closed due to downed lines.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 25, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/GouM9r35XB
The Avon Oaks sports dome in Avon collapsed.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 25, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/ynCdfAQvEE
Branches from trees along Circlewood Drive in Fairview Park are lying in the street.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/B2QNNQhCn9
A tree was uprooted from the powerful winds and fell onto a house in Northfield.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/I1axHJX5k8
A tree blew over in front of a house on Albion Road in North Royalton.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Photo courtesy of Eric Reimer.
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/NGuqZ7DJd7
An Erie County driveway is completely blocked from a downed tree.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Photo courtesy of Daniel Meola.
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/ym3WYIE9qL
The top of the Ashtabula City Municipal Court sign broke off from the wind.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Photo courtesy of Stephan Michael Kellat.
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/0HnmVTUlur
Wind knocked down a pole on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/G05xopoZ6R
A tree was knocked down right in front of a house on Route 82 in North Royalton.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/2XRXKZhPIR
A tree knocked down from the wind knocked out a transformer and downed wires at the intersection of Carpenter Street and Vesper Street in North Hill of Akron.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Photo courtesy of Jiyang Jin.
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/APqvJLb6We
The Hambden Fires Department is on scene for a downed wire on Chardon-Windsor Road.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/1iyXGrsaMr pic.twitter.com/CupBwbvejE
The roof blew off of the Waste Management building on Cutts Road in Chardon.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates:https://t.co/BbsM7M2EIA pic.twitter.com/sHLI9sAIQu
Downed lights near Snow Road in Parma. Photo courtesy of Dominus Davis.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/IamdUMwFcl
ROAD CLOSURE: State Route 700 in Geauga County near Hiram.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/o2zqhGJaxA
Tree down outside the Eastlake Baptist Church in Willoughby.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/6W8qfquFuB
Downed tree blocking the road on Portage Lakes Drive. Photo courtesy of Tammy Wimer.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/DOifw5hfpP
Tree down across the road near the intersection of W. 102 Street and Jasper Avenue.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/qmje31d6lA
STARK COUNTY: State Route 172 at Jackson Ave. is closed due to a down utility line. Motorists should avoid the area.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/V5uDLs0lOb
WILD WIND: Looks like the big gusts blew off this barber shop awning. It’s in #RockyRiver on Detroit Rd. @KellyDWeather @cleveland19news @JasonNweather pic.twitter.com/C8aniPDFqV— Hannah Catlett (@ReporterHannah) February 24, 2019
Tree downed onto power lines near the intersection of Saddler Road and Ednil Drive in Bay Village.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/vs5ENl3oCI
Sign down at the Circle K on Northfield Road in Northfield.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/ee10ulvcyP
@KellyDWeather huge gust about 1 pm . pic.twitter.com/CdPyc7XGJM— Michael Kocianic (@michaelKocianic) February 24, 2019
PARMA: Tree down on West 54th Street in Parma. Photo courtesy of Joanne Ryan.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/crhvkbZ9Fp
Live wires down on a home in Broadview Heights.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Latest wind damage updates: https://t.co/C75e3lO6vk pic.twitter.com/s20L3NdTGE
8754 Hermitage Rd; Chardon Twp Type: Utility Problem - Tree on wires arching and sparking.— Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) February 24, 2019
: 10625 Butternut Rd; Munson Twp Type: Wires Down - Wires down and burning and tree down.— Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) February 24, 2019
STRONGSVILLE: Tree down near the intersection of Wolzhaven Avenue and Prospect Road. Photo courtesy of Miranda Trexler. pic.twitter.com/h8wNWEdu5C— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
LYNDHURST AREA: Ridgebury Blvd. from Hansford Rd. to Brainard Rd. blocked due to downed power lines. Police and Fire on the scene. Avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/Tyd4l1i8Da— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Power lines down and on fire 🔥 in Lyndhurst on Ridgebury between Brainard and Hansford. Be careful out there!Posted by Jen Picciano Cleveland 19 on Sunday, February 24, 2019
Tree down outside a home in Macedonia. Photo courtesy of Caitlin Pearl. pic.twitter.com/kcJIbenasI— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
Sign down in North Olmsted. Photo courtesy of Corey Cowles. pic.twitter.com/V3zACHYHpT— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
ARE YOU SEEING WIND/STORM DAMAGE: Post your photos in the replies below or email them to 19tips@woio.com. Remember to let us know where you are.— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 24, 2019
We just got this photo in from one of our reporters in Woodmere Village. pic.twitter.com/MC2ZOX2xpD
Are you seeing storm/wind damage? Email photos to 19tips@woio.com.
Remember to let us know where you are!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.