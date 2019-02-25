Schools closed and delayed across Northeast Ohio due to severe wind

The list is updating quickly across Cuyahoga and surrounding counties.
By Randy Buffington | February 25, 2019 at 5:31 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:41 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A number of schools are closed and delayed Monday, Feb 25, after strong winds rocked Northeast Ohio.

Over 18,000 homes are without power in Cuyahoga County.

12,000 plus homes are now impacted in Summit County.

Strong winds having heavy impact on NE Ohio

[ Click here for the live power outage map. ]

Crews are working to repair fallen trees, power lines, and broken street lights.

Mayfield City School District, St. Francis of Assisi School and St. Martin High School are among those closed.

For a full list of the growing names, click here.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold/Lake Snow/Very Windy

