Schools closed and delayed across Northeast Ohio due to severe wind

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A number of schools are closed and delayed Monday, Feb 25, after strong winds rocked Northeast Ohio.
Over 18,000 homes are without power in Cuyahoga County.
12,000 plus homes are now impacted in Summit County.
Crews are working to repair fallen trees, power lines, and broken street lights.
Mayfield City School District, St. Francis of Assisi School and St. Martin High School are among those closed.
The list is updating quickly across Cuyahoga and surrounding counties.
