Trial continues for former corrections officer accused of shooting Amherst cop

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - The trial continues for Martin Robinson, 40, who is charged with attempted aggravated murder, six counts of attempted murder, 11 counts of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and inducing panic.
Police say, Patrolman Eugene Ptacek was shot May 31, 2018 while serving a warrant at a home in the 700 block of Oliver Street in Sheffield Lake.
Ptacek, who is a member of of the Lorain County SWAT Team, was at the home with other agents trying to arrest Robinson.
The jury was selected for trial last week.
