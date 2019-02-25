Warming centers open in Northeast Ohio as high winds cause widespread power outages

By Rachel Vadaj | February 24, 2019 at 8:33 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 8:33 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is experiencing widespread power outages as the wind gusts exceed 50-60 MPH.

With thousands of residents without power out and temperatures dropping throughout the night, warming centers have been set up anyone that needs to escape the cold.

Here is a list of the locations:

  • Ashland County: Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Annex on 1205 E. Main St.
  • Geauga County: Chardon United Methodist Church on 515 North St. in Chardon
  • Summit County: Stow Safety Building at 3800 Darrow Rd.
  • Summit County: The Natatorium at 2345 4th St. in Cuyahoga Falls

