Warming centers open in Northeast Ohio as high winds cause widespread power outages

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is experiencing widespread power outages as the wind gusts exceed 50-60 MPH.
With thousands of residents without power out and temperatures dropping throughout the night, warming centers have been set up anyone that needs to escape the cold.
Here is a list of the locations:
- Ashland County: Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Annex on 1205 E. Main St.
- Geauga County: Chardon United Methodist Church on 515 North St. in Chardon
- Summit County: Stow Safety Building at 3800 Darrow Rd.
- Summit County: The Natatorium at 2345 4th St. in Cuyahoga Falls
