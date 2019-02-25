Wind gusts over 70 miles per hour recorded in Northeast Ohio

By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2019 at 10:29 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 10:29 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Devastating winds caused widespread damage and power outages across Northeast Ohio on Sunday and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service compiled a list of the highest wind gusts recorded over the weekend.

Wind gusts of 71 miles per hour were measured in Fairport Harbor Sunday evening; the highest in northern Ohio.

The strongest gusts recorded in Cleveland were observed just after noon on Sunday. A 67 mph gust was measured.

According to the National Weather service (location and wind gusts, time and date):

  • FAIRPORT HARBOR 71 MPH 0836 PM 02/24
  • 3 N CONNEAUT 69 MPH 0850 PM 02/24
  • 9 NW MARBLEHEAD 69 MPH 0800 PM 02/24
  • CLEVELAND, OH 67 MPH 1258 PM 02/24
  • LORAIN COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPO 67 MPH 0539 PM 02/24
  • 4 WSW BRUNSWICK 65 MPH 1054 AM 02/24
  • TOLEDO EXPRESS AIRPORT 64 MPH 0433 PM 02/24
  • FINDLAY AIRPORT 63 MPH 1109 AM 02/24
  • 2 WNW CLEVELAND 63 MPH 1141 AM 02/24
  • 2 WNW VERMILION 63 MPH 0412 PM 02/24
  • 2 WSW BRATENAHL 62 MPH 1212 PM 02/24
  • PORT MEADVILLE AIRPORT 62 MPH 0154 PM 02/24
  • WAYNE COUNTY AIRPORT 61 MPH 1237 PM 02/24
  • BURKE LAKEFRONT AIRPORT 61 MPH 0710 PM 02/24
  • AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL ARPT 61 MPH 0724 PM 02/24
  • 4 WSW AQUILLA 61 MPH 1243 PM 02/24
  • YOUNGSTOWN-WARREN REG AIRPRT 61 MPH 0157 PM 02/24
  • 3 ENE WALDO 60 MPH 0851 AM 02/24
  • LAHM MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 60 MPH 0330 PM 02/24
  • PORT CLINTON 59 MPH 1035 AM 02/24
  • METCALF FIELD AIRPORT 59 MPH 0958 AM 02/24
  • 1 ENE RICHMOND HEIGHTS 58 MPH 1145 AM 02/24
  • PORT CLINTON 58 MPH 1023 AM 02/24 
  • ERIE INTL/TOM RIDGE FIELD AI 58 MPH 0140 PM 02/24
  • SHELBY 56 MPH 0317 PM 02/24
  • ASHTABULA COUNTY AIRPORT 56 MPH 0150 PM 02/24
  • MARION MUNICIPAL AIRPORT 56 MPH 1114 AM 02/24
  • 8 SSE STONY POINT 56 MPH 0450 PM 02/24
  • 2 SSE KIPTON 55 MPH 0402 PM 02/24
  • 4 WSW ERIE 55 MPH 1055 PM 02/24
  • WILLOUGHBY 55 MPH 1215 AM 02/25
  • HURON HARBOR LIGHT 54 MPH 0800 PM 02/24
  • 1 W HARBOR VIEW 54 MPH 0400 PM 02/24
  • 1 NNW LORAIN 53 MPH 0604 PM 02/24
  • 4 N RAVENNA 53 MPH 0136 PM 02/24
  • AKRON FULTON INTERNATIONAL A 52 MPH 1022 AM 02/24
  • PERRYSBURG 52 MPH 0622 PM 02/24
  • 3 WNW HILLS AND DALES 51 MPH 1016 PM 02/24
  • 2 SE BARBERTON 51 MPH 0342 PM 02/24
  • 3 SW SPENCER 51 MPH 0118 PM 02/24
  • 1 NE FAIRVIEW LANES 50 MPH 1211 PM 02/24
  • 2 NW RITTMAN 50 MPH 0215 PM 02/24

