Wind gusts were strong enough to blow large ice chunks ashore on Lake Erie (video)

FORT ERIE, CANADA (WOIO) - The Niagara Parks Police Service in Canada shared video on Facebook of strong winds moving large ice chunks ashore along Lake Erie.
Officials captured the video near Fort Erie, which is directly across the U.S. and Canadian border near Buffalo, on Sunday afternoon.
Since it was posted, the Facebook video has received over 151,800 reactions.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts near 80 miles per hour were measured in the Buffalo area.
