Wind gusts were strong enough to blow large ice chunks ashore on Lake Erie (video)
(Source: The Niagara Parks Police Service Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | February 25, 2019 at 4:41 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 5:04 PM

FORT ERIE, CANADA (WOIO) - The Niagara Parks Police Service in Canada shared video on Facebook of strong winds moving large ice chunks ashore along Lake Erie.

Advising that NPC Roads Department closing the Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy NRPS Insp. Joe Garvey....

Posted by The Niagara Parks Police Service on Sunday, February 24, 2019

Officials captured the video near Fort Erie, which is directly across the U.S. and Canadian border near Buffalo, on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts near 80 miles per hour were measured in the Buffalo area.

