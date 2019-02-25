Without power? Here’s how long refrigerated foods will last during an outage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Many across Northeast Ohio could be without power for as many as five days, according to FirstEnergy.
For those impacted by the outages, food should remain safe to eat as long as the power is not out for more than four hours.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends whether these foods are safe to eat or if they should be thrown out if held above 40 degrees for over two hours.
Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to help ensure that the temperatures remain at 40 degrees or colder during a power outage. A full freezer will hold temperature for approximately 48 hours if the door remains closed.
