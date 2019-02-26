An alert Mentor-on-the-Lake bus driver keeps her passengers safe as a passing car flies by

A diligent Mentor-on-the-Lake bus driver wouldn't let her passengers cross the street when she noticed a car that didn't appear it was going to stop.
By Michael Dakota | February 25, 2019 at 7:20 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 7:20 PM

MENTOR ON THE LAKE, OH (WOIO) - It’s hard to believe anyone does not know they have to stop for a school bus when students are boarding or being dropped off.

The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department proved otherwise Monday when they published a video on their Facebook page showing a driver failing to stop as children were getting off the bus.

The school bus driver holds her passengers on the sidewalk after she sees the car approaching.

The car illegally passed the bus on the road.

The Facebook post states the driver was identified and issued a citation.

On Jan. 11, Cleveland 19 reported that Mentor Public School were taking measures to ensure the safety of their students by installing cameras on all 78 school buses.

